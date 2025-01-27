Kkr Credit Income Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:KKC)

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 24th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.
