Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Buys 19,659 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 679,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDEV. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 870,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after acquiring an additional 74,278 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 223,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,155 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 231,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,150,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 172,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $67.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $71.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.