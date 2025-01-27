Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 140,209.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 183,674 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $99.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.