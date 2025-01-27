Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.61 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.50.

