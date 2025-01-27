Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,492,000 after purchasing an additional 693,848 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 385,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,951,000 after buying an additional 179,491 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

