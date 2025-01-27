Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research firms have commented on LTRX. StockNews.com lowered Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lantronix from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,617.50. This trade represents a 9.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,269.44. The trade was a 52.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

