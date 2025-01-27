Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 52,632 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 85,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $77.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $81.32.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

