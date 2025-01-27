Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $78.17 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

