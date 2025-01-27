Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average of $116.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

