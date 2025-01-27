Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,850 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,887.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 65,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

