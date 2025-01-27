Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $628,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $241.29 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.92 and its 200 day moving average is $237.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,795,375 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

