Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes $3.82 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,969,000 after purchasing an additional 463,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,961,000 after acquiring an additional 248,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after acquiring an additional 234,524 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 455.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,952,000 after acquiring an additional 129,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,735,000 after acquiring an additional 73,442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $222.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.35.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

