Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $255.65 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $183.78 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.58.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

