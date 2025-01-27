Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.5% of Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,096,000 after buying an additional 91,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,868,000 after buying an additional 789,054 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after buying an additional 838,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,252,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

