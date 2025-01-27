Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.7% of Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Denver PWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

