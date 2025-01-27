Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. apricus wealth LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

Shares of IBM opened at $224.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.