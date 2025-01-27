Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,532 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,864 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,467,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,700 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,273,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,922,000 after buying an additional 892,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,515,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,825,000 after buying an additional 853,313 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

TD stock opened at $57.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.7482 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.86%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

