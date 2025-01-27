Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $626,000 Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 170.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 88.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth $104,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth $282,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODP shares. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

ODP Trading Down 0.0 %

ODP stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $677.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.40. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $58.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

