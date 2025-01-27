Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $88.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.