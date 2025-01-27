Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in HSBC by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in HSBC by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $51.60.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.62 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

