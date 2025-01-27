Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 0.5 %

RACE opened at $432.26 on Monday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $330.15 and a fifty-two week high of $498.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.52. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrari

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.