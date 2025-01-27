Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,186,000 after buying an additional 539,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,773,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 917,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,734,000 after buying an additional 158,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 819,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 736,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,907,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $148.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.27.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $9,197,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,157,968. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,730. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

