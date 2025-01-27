Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.73.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $496.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.