Macerich Company Elects Devin I. Murphy to Board of DirectorsSANTA MONICA, Calif. – January 24, 2025 – The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC), a prominent owner, operator, and developer of major retail properties, has announced the appointment of Mr. Devin

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Macerich’s 8K filing here.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Macerich
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look