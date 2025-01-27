Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Has $42.60 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 79,240 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 5.2% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $42,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,438,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $978,047,000 after buying an additional 167,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 195.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 91.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,793,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,631,000 after purchasing an additional 178,318 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,326,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $231.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average is $197.77. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

