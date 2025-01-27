Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 285 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of FAUG opened at $47.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $665.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

