Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $1,387,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 72.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $417.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.