Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Marten Transport Stock Up 2.3 %

MRTN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 743,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,780. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Marten Transport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $158,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,379.64. The trade was a 6.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

