McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 29,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,004,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $286.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $205.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $2,592,327. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

