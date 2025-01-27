McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases 262 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $168.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.25 and a 200 day moving average of $167.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

