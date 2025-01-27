McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 64 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,295.94.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,254.00 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,283.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,225.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,170.48.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

