Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,900.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,705.22. The trade was a 64.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,269,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,306.05. The trade was a 27.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI opened at $104.64 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $108.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $339.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

