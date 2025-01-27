Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) CEO Participates in Virtual Investor “What this Means” segment – 8-K Filing News

On January 27, 2025, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) announced through a press release that Walter Klemp, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, took part in a Virtual Investor “What this Means” segment.

The press release, detailing the participation of the CEO, is included as Exhibit 99.1 in the current Form 8-K filing by Moleculin Biotech. The information encapsulated in Item 7.01 of this filing, along with the aforementioned exhibit, is being furnished and will not be considered “filed” within the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It will also not be incorporated by reference in any future filings under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933 unless expressly stipulated as such.

In connection with this event, the company submitted an interactive data file as part of its regulatory obligations.

Investors and stakeholders can access the complete details of this report on the official Securities and Exchange Commission website or through Moleculin Biotech’s investor relations portal.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

