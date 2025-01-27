Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 479,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,000. BlackRock International Dividend ETF makes up 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,963,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BIDD opened at $25.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

