Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

