Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,862,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,994,000 after purchasing an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 230,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $62.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

