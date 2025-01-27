Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.15 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $173.01 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.55.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
