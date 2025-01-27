Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) and PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Financial Analysis

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCS Edventures! and Mynd.ai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures! $9.10 million 3.31 $4.44 million $0.03 8.17 Mynd.ai $413.56 million 0.15 -$37.86 million N/A N/A

PCS Edventures! has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mynd.ai.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures! and Mynd.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures! 41.05% 43.49% 39.46% Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

64.6% of Mynd.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Mynd.ai shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PCS Edventures! has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PCS Edventures! beats Mynd.ai on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. PCS Edventures!, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Mynd.ai

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

