Narwhal Capital Management Has $5.20 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Entegris by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 27,525 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Entegris by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $104.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entegris from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

