Narwhal Capital Management Sells 469 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in General Motors by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,857 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 41,571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in General Motors by 61.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in General Motors by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 50,543 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

GM opened at $53.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $6,745,130.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,190.12. This trade represents a 49.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,344 shares of company stock valued at $28,977,691 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

