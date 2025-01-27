NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Director Hope Pascucci Acquires 40,000 Shares

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) Director Hope Pascucci bought 40,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $741,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,589.75. This trade represents a 53,333.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NB Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBBK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.38. 393,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $827.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. Research analysts anticipate that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NB Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in NB Bancorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NB Bancorp by 119.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 108,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in NB Bancorp by 73.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NB Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

