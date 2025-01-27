Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.69, but opened at $33.50. Nebius Group shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 14,558,194 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

About Nebius Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

