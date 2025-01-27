Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag Sells 617 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $977.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $417.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $895.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $767.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $999.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

