Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total value of $980,289.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,579.80. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 41,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.06, for a total value of $31,536,054.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,435.10. This trade represents a 99.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,117 shares of company stock worth $123,913,691 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $977.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $895.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $767.55. The stock has a market cap of $417.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $999.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.