Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 11,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,117 shares of company stock worth $123,913,691 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $977.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $417.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $999.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $895.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $767.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

