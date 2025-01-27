NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

