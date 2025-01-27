Nexxen International’s (NEXN) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

NEXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nexxen International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nexxen International from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. 96,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Nexxen International has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $614.28 million, a P/E ratio of 235.25 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXN. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nexxen International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 221.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 2,021.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

