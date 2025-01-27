NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) is Register Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the quarter. NN accounts for 2.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NN by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the third quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NN by 276.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NN by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NN by 58.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN Stock Performance

NNBR stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.40.

Insider Transactions at NN

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.70 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 427,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $1,654,928.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 810,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,894.29. This represents a 34.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

