North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $16.96 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 3.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.73.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of URI opened at $790.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.48 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $771.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $767.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

