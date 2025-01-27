Northland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Northland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFSI opened at $34.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $431.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

